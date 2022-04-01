Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.