Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

