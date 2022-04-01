CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of CWBR stock remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 794,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,586. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

