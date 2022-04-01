CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of CWBR stock remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 794,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,586. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.
About CohBar (Get Rating)
CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
