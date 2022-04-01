Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.33

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$104.33 and traded as high as C$105.02. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$104.92, with a volume of 50,118 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$102.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.3100009 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

