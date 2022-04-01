Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.52

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.52 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 77.80 ($1.02). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 76.70 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,088,092 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

