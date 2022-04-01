Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CODX. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CODX opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -2.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

