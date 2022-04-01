Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $31,000.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CLNN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $248.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.06.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
CLNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
About Clene (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clene (CLNN)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.