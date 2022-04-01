Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Buys $31,000.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 10,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CLNN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $248.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

CLNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.