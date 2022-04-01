Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $118.89.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
