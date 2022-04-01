Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

