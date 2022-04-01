Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Announces Earnings Results

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,551. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.