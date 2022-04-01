Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $183,788,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.04. 478,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,287,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

