Claris Advisors LLC MO Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,209,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,588,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.42. 2,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

