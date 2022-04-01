Claris Advisors LLC MO Invests $302,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,090 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.15. 236,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

