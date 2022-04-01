Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 2,484,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

