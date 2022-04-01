City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

City stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84. City has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. Equities analysts forecast that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in City during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.