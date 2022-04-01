City Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

City has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

CHCO stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of City by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

