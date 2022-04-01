City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

City has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. City has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Analysts expect that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in City by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in City by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in City by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

