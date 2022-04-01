Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $385.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

