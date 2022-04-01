Citigroup Lowers Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $16.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

