Citigroup Lowers Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $16.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
