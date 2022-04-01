Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.33. 40,059,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,651,469. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.