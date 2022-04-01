Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of C traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,466,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

