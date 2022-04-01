CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $180.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.31%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

