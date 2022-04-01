Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,670 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $123,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,057. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average is $221.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

