Chromia Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $310.29 million and approximately $72.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

