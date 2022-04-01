Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Chinasoft International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform, as well as ResourceOne, TopLink/TSA+, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

