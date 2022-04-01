Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Chinasoft International Company Profile (Get Rating)
