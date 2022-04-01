China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 551,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 276,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.82. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

