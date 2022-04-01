China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.74. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.46.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
