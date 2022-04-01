China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:CEA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.19. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Eastern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

