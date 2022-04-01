China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,103. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
