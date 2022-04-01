Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Chimerix worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 110,831.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 26.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

