Chia Network Price Tops $85.93 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.06 or 0.07454154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,289.72 or 0.99810550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.