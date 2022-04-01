Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $62.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

