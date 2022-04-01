Chewy, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.