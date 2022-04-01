Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.08. 203,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

