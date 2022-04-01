Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.70 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 311.09 ($4.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.16. The company has a market cap of £467.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 49.35 and a quick ratio of 47.80. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 253.63 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

