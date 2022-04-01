Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.70 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CSN stock opened at GBX 311.09 ($4.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.16. The company has a market cap of £467.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 49.35 and a quick ratio of 47.80. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 253.63 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.19).
Chesnara Company Profile (Get Rating)
