Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,571. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 830.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 201.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.