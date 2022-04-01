Charter Trust Co. Sells 434 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. 76,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

