Charter Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $16,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,333.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $4,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.26. 27,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.63 and its 200-day moving average is $303.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

