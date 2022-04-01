Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.73. 138,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,671. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $222.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

