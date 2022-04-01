Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.97. 112,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

