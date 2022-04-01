Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.