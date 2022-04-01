CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup increased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $103.06 on Monday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

