CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.