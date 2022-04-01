CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
