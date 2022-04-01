CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,572 shares during the period. CEVA comprises approximately 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in CEVA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,088. The firm has a market cap of $953.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4,064.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $60.77.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

