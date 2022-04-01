Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.26 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,343 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

