Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 22,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,602. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $275.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $790,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

