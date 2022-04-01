Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $83.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -1.65. Centogene has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

