Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $83.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -1.65. Centogene has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $13.12.
About Centogene (Get Rating)
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
