Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

CYAD stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

