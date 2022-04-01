Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

CLS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 36,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 589,614 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 255,768 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

