Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $410.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.68 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

