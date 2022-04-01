Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 228,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 50,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter.

IPAC opened at $60.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

